Get to know Derrick Moore: Lions’ homegrown edge menace from Michigan

“How hard can you go for your mom? How can you get off this block for your mom? … Because football is about making millions.” That’s the question Michigan coaches asked their players when they explained that each athlete needed a personal “why” to fuel their drive. For edge rusher Derrick Moore, the answer is his mother. This reminds us that his relentless motor on the field is rooted in family. With the Detroit Lions selecting the Baltimore native 44th overall in the 2026 draft, Moore’s story deserves a closer look.

Derrick Moore is coming to Detroit with power, production, and a Michigan football background Lions fans already know well.

The Detroit Lions selected Moore, an edge rusher from the University of Michigan, with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After trading up from No. 50, Detroit added a player who brings pass-rush power, Big Ten experience, and a clear fit alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

Baltimore Roots and High School Stardom

Moore was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and became one of the nation’s top defensive line prospects at St. Frances Academy.

As a senior in 2021, Moore posted 55 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. His production earned him MaxPreps Maryland High School Football Player of the Year honors, along with MVP honors at the Under Armour All-American Game after recording two sacks.

Recruiting services viewed Moore as a consensus four-star prospect. He was ranked as the No. 79 overall player nationally and the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite.

Moore originally committed to Oklahoma, but later flipped to Michigan after defensive coordinator Alex Grinch left for USC. The move gave him a chance to develop under Michigan’s defensive staff while staying closer to his family.

Growing Into a Major Piece at Michigan

Moore enrolled early at Michigan in 2022 and earned a rotational role as a freshman. He appeared in 14 games, finishing with eight tackles and two sacks.

In 2023, he became a bigger part of Michigan’s defensive front during the Wolverines’ national championship season. Moore recorded 34 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Even without starting, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition.

His role expanded again in 2024, when he became a starter and one of Michigan’s key defensive voices. Moore started 12 games and finished with 23 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and 37 quarterback pressures.

Senior Season Breakout

Moore entered the 2025 season as a Michigan captain and preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection. He backed it up with the best season of his college career.

He started all 12 games and recorded 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Moore led Michigan in sacks and ranked third in the Big Ten during the regular season.

Coaches voted him first-team All-Big Ten, and Michigan named him both Defensive Player of the Year and Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player.

Size, Athletic Profile, and Playing Style

At Michigan’s pro day, Moore measured 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds, added a 30-inch vertical, and posted a 115-inch broad jump.

Moore’s game is built around power. He can convert speed into force, collapse the pocket, and win with a strong bull rush. He also showed versatility at Michigan, lining up both with his hand in the dirt and from a two-point stance.

The next step for Moore will be developing a deeper pass-rush plan. Evaluators have noted that his counter moves are still developing, and his first-step quickness is not elite. Still, his strength, length, and production give Detroit a strong developmental edge prospect with starting upside.

What Moore Brings to the Lions

The Lions already have one of the NFL’s top young pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson. Moore gives Detroit another physical edge defender who can grow into a larger role on the opposite side.

His power-based style should complement Hutchinson well. Moore can set the edge, push the pocket, and bring a physical presence to Detroit’s defensive front.

There is also a natural connection for Lions fans. Moore played his college football in Ann Arbor, developed in one of the country’s most respected defensive systems, and now gets to continue his career in Michigan.

Family, Motivation, and Community

Moore has spoken openly about his mother being his biggest motivation. During his time at Michigan, coaches asked players to identify their “why,” and Moore pointed to his family as the force behind his drive.

He has also stayed connected to his hometown. In July 2025, Moore hosted a free youth football camp in Baltimore, using the event to give back to the community that helped shape him.

The Bottom Line

Derrick Moore gives the Detroit Lions a powerful, productive edge rusher with strong ties to Michigan football.

He was not a one-year wonder. Moore steadily improved across four seasons, became a captain, produced a 10-sack senior year, and left Michigan as one of the Big Ten’s top defensive players.

Now, he joins a Lions defense that needed more youth and depth off the edge. If Moore continues developing his pass-rush counters and plays with consistency against the run, he has a real chance to become a long-term piece of Detroit’s defensive front.