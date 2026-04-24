MUST SEE: Blake Miller Reacts to Lions Draft Call

Sometimes, the best moments from the NFL Draft happen away from the stage.

For Blake Miller, that moment came at home, surrounded by family, friends, and a phone call that would change everything.

A video has surfaced showing the exact moment the Detroit Lions made the call to Miller to let him know he would be their selection at No. 17 overall.

A life-changing call from Dan Campbell

In the video, Miller is seen sitting calmly before answering the phone.

On the other end?

Head coach Dan Campbell.

As Campbell delivers the news, Miller’s reaction says it all. A smile spreads across his face as the reality sets in, he’s about to become a Detroit Lion.

With loved ones gathered around him, the room quickly fills with excitement as the moment sinks in.

The moment Blake Miller found out he was drafted to the Detroit Lions 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ktZmy83LhU — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) April 24, 2026

A perfect fit for Detroit

The Lions entered the draft needing a long-term answer at offensive tackle following the departure of Taylor Decker.

Miller, a four-year starter at Clemson, brings durability, toughness, and consistency, traits that align perfectly with Detroit’s identity.

Now, he gets to begin his NFL journey with a team that clearly believes in him.

A moment he’ll never forget

Draft night is always special.

But for Miller, getting that call from Campbell, surrounded by the people who helped him get there, is something he will carry forever.

It’s the kind of moment that reminds you what the draft is really about.

Dreams becoming reality.

And a new chapter beginning in Detroit.