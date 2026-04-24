fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

MUST SEE: Blake Miller Reacts to Lions Draft Call

Blake Miller Lions draft video
Add DSN as a preferred source
View Comments

Sometimes, the best moments from the NFL Draft happen away from the stage.

For Blake Miller, that moment came at home, surrounded by family, friends, and a phone call that would change everything.

A video has surfaced showing the exact moment the Detroit Lions made the call to Miller to let him know he would be their selection at No. 17 overall.

Blake Miller Lions draft video

A life-changing call from Dan Campbell

In the video, Miller is seen sitting calmly before answering the phone.

On the other end?

Head coach Dan Campbell.

As Campbell delivers the news, Miller’s reaction says it all. A smile spreads across his face as the reality sets in, he’s about to become a Detroit Lion.

With loved ones gathered around him, the room quickly fills with excitement as the moment sinks in.

A perfect fit for Detroit

The Lions entered the draft needing a long-term answer at offensive tackle following the departure of Taylor Decker.

Miller, a four-year starter at Clemson, brings durability, toughness, and consistency, traits that align perfectly with Detroit’s identity.

Now, he gets to begin his NFL journey with a team that clearly believes in him.

A moment he’ll never forget

Draft night is always special.

But for Miller, getting that call from Campbell, surrounded by the people who helped him get there, is something he will carry forever.

It’s the kind of moment that reminds you what the draft is really about.

Dreams becoming reality.

And a new chapter beginning in Detroit.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Jeff Bilbrey

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments