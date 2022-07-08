Riley Greene shuts up White Sox with diving catch [Video]

That’s right, folks! The Riley Greene Show continues!
On Friday night, against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers rookie Riley Greene was quiet with his bat but his glove had no problem at all doing the talking.
Watch as Greene makes a sweet diving catch to rob White Sox third baseman Josh Harrison of what looked to be a sure hit.
He's something special!
🦸♂️ @Greene21Riley | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/7rJ82tFuZy
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 9, 2022
He may be a rookie but Greene is proving to be one of the best defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball.
And the best part is that he is all ours!
