Dan Campbell Hints at Position Switch for Rock Ya-Sin

Rock Ya-Sin has only been a Detroit Lion for a few months, but he’s already making a strong impression, and now he might be expanding his role.

During Sunday’s training camp session, head coach Dan Campbell praised the veteran defensive back’s work ethic and versatility, even hinting that the coaching staff wants to take a look at him at safety.

“I like Rock. We all like Rock,” Campbell said, via Kory Woods. “His work—he’s versatile. We’d like to start working him in at safety. He can just do a lot. He’s the same guy every day and just goes to work.”

That’s high praise from Campbell, especially considering the crowded competition in Detroit’s secondary.

Ya-Sin Brings Veteran Presence to the Lions DB Room

The Lions signed Ya-Sin earlier this offseason to help fortify their young and relatively undersized cornerback group. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, he brings both physicality and experience. Originally a second-round pick by the Colts in 2019, Ya-Sin has since spent time with the Raiders, Ravens, and, most recently, the 49ers.

While his 2024 stint in San Francisco didn’t involve much defensive action, just 62 defensive snaps and 107 on special teams, his overall body of work speaks for itself. Over 79 career games, he’s logged 29 starts, 199 tackles, 31 passes defensed, and 2 interceptions.

What a Move to Safety Could Mean

The Lions’ safety depth has been in flux due to injuries and roster tweaks. Trying Ya-Sin at safety could offer more flexibility for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense, especially if other corners like Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, or Brian Branch need to shift roles or battle through nagging injuries.

Ya-Sin’s ability to match up physically against bigger receivers or tight ends also gives Detroit more options in sub-packages or red zone defense.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell’s comments confirm what fans are starting to realize, Rock Ya-Sin might end up being more than just secondary depth. With his steady demeanor and versatile play style, he could carve out a valuable utility role in the Lions’ defense this season.