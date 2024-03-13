Search

W.G. Brady

Rumor: Michigan Football is Trying to Poach Ohio State Coach

U of M

Michigan Football is Trying to Poach an Ohio State Assistant Coach

Sherrone Moore, the head coach of the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines, is reportedly aiming to make a significant move in the college football rivalry landscape. According to FootballScoop, the Wolverines are targeting Ohio State Buckeyes‘ running backs coach Tony Alford to replace Mike Hart, who has officially departed the program. Alford, a seasoned coach with nine years at Ohio State, has worked with notable running backs like Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins, just to name a couple.

Joey Velazquez Josh Gattis Blows Whistle Michigan Football is Trying to Poach

The Rumor

From Football Scoop:

Tony Alford, whose nine-year run at Ohio State is the longest of his career, is the target to join his current employer’s biggest rival, FootballScoop has learned. A deal could be reached as early as today if the parties come to an agreement sources shared.

Alford would be joining the reigning national champions and first-year staff of Sherrone Moore at Michigan, sources tell FootballScoop.

The Big Picture: A Strategic Move in a Fierce Rivalry

The potential acquisition of Tony Alford by Michigan signifies more than just a coaching change; it’s a strategic maneuver in one of college football’s most intense rivalries. Alford’s experience and success with Ohio State’s running backs could provide a significant boost to Michigan’s offensive strategy. This move could also add a new layer of intrigue to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, as Alford’s intimate knowledge of the Buckeyes’ program could be an advantage for the Wolverines.

Ohio State Brian Hartline Carnell Tate Former Ohio State star RB defends Jim Harbaugh Ohio State Injury Report Kyle McCord Enters Transfer Portal

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Michigan Wolverines are targeting Ohio State‘s running backs coach Tony Alford.
  2. Alford has a nine-year tenure at Ohio State and has coached top talent.
  3. The move could intensify the already heated Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

The Bottom Line – A Chess Move in the Game of Rivalries

The potential poaching of Tony Alford from Ohio State by Michigan is a bold move that could have far-reaching implications for both programs. If the Wolverines succeed in bringing Alford on board, it could not only strengthen their coaching staff but also add a psychological edge to their rivalry with the Buckeyes. This move underscores the never-ending chess game between these two powerhouse programs, where every move is calculated to gain an upper hand in the quest for dominance.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

