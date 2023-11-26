Ryan Hartman in trouble with NHL after slew foot of Alex DeBrincat

After his dirty slew foot of Alex DeBrincat, Wild forward Ryan Hartman is in hot water with the NHL!

During today's game between the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, a significant incident unfolded midway through the third period. Sniper Alex DeBrincat found himself on the receiving end of a contentious slew foot from Wild forward Ryan Hartman. Surprisingly, only DeBrincat received a penalty for retaliating with a crosscheck. Nonetheless, Hartman has been notified of a disciplinary hearing with the League Department of Player Safety, indicating potential repercussions for his actions.

The incident took place in the game's final period

Hartman extended his right leg, catching DeBrincat, who tumbled backward onto the ice. The maneuver visibly unsettled the Red Wings forward, causing a delayed recovery. When DeBrincat finally rose, he displayed evident agitation, retaliating against Hartman with a forceful crosscheck. Surprisingly, the penalty was solely enforced on DeBrincat, provoking frustration from head coach Derek Lalonde.

Despite not being penalized during the game, Hartman was informed afterward by the National Hockey League that he would be having a hearing for his actions.

Hartman has already been suspended twice previously in his career, and is considered a repeat offender.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

This afternoon, Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat found himself on the receiving end of a slew foot from Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman. Despite not receiving a penalty during the game, Hartman's actions may not go without consequences. With a history of two suspensions in his career, Hartman is slated for a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety tomorrow.

Bottom Line: Hartman may get his yet



Red Wings fans and Coach Lalonde understandably expressed frustration as Hartman went unpunished for his actions on the ice. However, there's hope that justice could prevail.

Stay tuned for updates on the outcome of tomorrow's hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for further developments

.