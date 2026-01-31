NFL Insider Predicts Sam LaPorta Contract Extension Details With the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions may already be planning their next big offensive investment, and this one feels inevitable.

According to an NFL insider Dan Graziano, Sam LaPorta is in line for a long-term contract extension that would keep one of the league’s most productive young tight ends in Detroit well into his prime.

While LaPorta is coming off a season-ending back injury, his résumé through three NFL seasons is already strong enough to justify a significant payday.

Why a Sam LaPorta Extension Makes Sense for Detroit

Even with the injury clouding the most recent season, LaPorta’s production speaks for itself.

20 total touchdowns in just 42 career games

One of the most efficient red-zone tight ends in the NFL

A central piece of the Lions’ offensive identity since being drafted in 2023

Detroit has shown time and again that it values locking up homegrown talent early, especially cornerstone offensive players. LaPorta fits that profile perfectly.

How LaPorta Fits Into the Tight End Market

Despite his production, LaPorta is not expected to reset the tight end market.

At the top end:

George Kittle and Trey McBride sit around $19 million per year

LaPorta’s next deal is more likely to land just below that tier.

Ironically, his closest contract comparison may be T.J. Hockenson, the former Lion he essentially replaced. Hockenson’s deal averages $17.5 million per year, which now serves as a realistic benchmark.

Injury Concerns vs. Long-Term Value

The one variable in this discussion is health.

LaPorta is coming off a season-ending back injury, which could slightly suppress his leverage in negotiations. That said, Detroit has a recent history of betting on players it believes in — and structuring deals in a way that balances risk and reward.

Expect:

Heavy use of signing bonuses

Guarantees structured early in the deal

Cap flexibility in later seasons

Contract Prediction: What the Deal Could Look Like

Based on the insider projection and current market trends, the expected contract looks like this:

Prediction:

Four years

$68 million total value

$24 million fully guaranteed at signing

That places LaPorta just below the elite tier of tight ends while firmly establishing him as one of the NFL’s highest-paid players at the position.

The Bottom Line

Detroit doesn’t need Sam LaPorta to be the highest-paid tight end in football — it just needs him healthy and locked in long-term.

If this extension gets done, it would:

Secure a core offensive weapon

Maintain continuity for Jared Goff

Signal that the Lions remain all-in on their championship window

This deal feels less like a question of if and more like when.