Schedule graphic shows 2021 season will be uphill battle for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions may have taken out the trash by ridding themselves of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, but that does not automatically mean the team will start winning immediately in 2021.

With Matthew Stafford gone, a new coaching staff and GM in place, and Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and Danny Amendola all jumping ship, you can bet it will be a tough season for the Lions.

But on top of all of the changes within the organization, the Lions (at least on paper) will have one of the most difficult schedules in the league in the coming season.

As you can see in the graphic below, which was put out by the NFL, the Lions are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the sixth-most difficult schedule in 2021 based on their opponents’ win percentage from 2020.

Nation, how many games do you think the Lions will win in 2021?