Sean McVay believes the Detroit Lions have two playoff wins since 1957

Detroit Lions fans know all about it, and most likely cringe when relating the story of the infamous incident of the picked-up flag in the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and robbing them of the chance of just their second playoff victory since Dwight D. Eisenhower was POTUS.

But according to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, it sounds like he’s saying that game should have belonged to the Lions, echoing what we in the Motor City were saying:

Of course, it will be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford going for his first career playoff victory when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium Monday night.

