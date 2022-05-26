Shea Patterson joins new team after being released by Michigan Panthers

Shea Patterson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft as he was selected by the Michigan Panthers.

On Wednesday, Patterson’s tenure with the Panthers came to an abrupt ending as he was released.

Roster Updates: Released:

• QB Shea Patterson

• S Orion Stewart — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 26, 2022

It did not take long for Patterson to find a new team as he was immediately claimed by the New Orleans Breakers.

Roster Updates: Claimed off Waivers:

• QB Shea Patterson (via Michigan) Free Agent Signings:

• OT Tim Coleman, Richmond pic.twitter.com/kPxjVTI4On — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) May 26, 2022

During his time with the Panthers, Patterson completed 59.4% of his passes for 944 yards and four touchdowns to go along with five interceptions. Patterson also carried the ball 33 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

