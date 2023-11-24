Shirtless Chris Osgood sparks hilarity on social media

Shirtless Chris Osgood in the Detroit Red Wings broadcast booth is not something we had on our bingo card today!

This moment could mark a historic first in Detroit Red Wings history, occurring during a clash between two Original 6 teams. Chris Osgood, the former Red Wings goaltender turned commentator and analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, made an unconventional move by shedding his shirt in the broadcast booth after deciding that it was a bit too toasty.

Osgood won 400 games during his NHL career

Osgood, known for his significant tenure with the Red Wings, secured two Stanley Cup victories as a starting goaltender. Additionally, his name graces the revered trophy for a third time during the 1997 Stanley Cup Final, when he served as backup to Mike Vernon.

Osgood decided to go shirtless in the broadcast booth

Red Wings fans on social media were surprised to find that Osgood decided to shed his shirt during the 1st period of today's game at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins:

And it wasn't long before the responses from surprised Red Wings fans everywhere began to pour in!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

This afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings faced off against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. During the 1st period, commentator Chris Osgood made headlines by unexpectedly shedding his shirt! The shirtless former Red Wings goaltender sparked a social media frenzy

Bottom Line: Whatever makes you comfortable, Ozzie!

With three Stanley Cup victories and a career total of 400 wins in the National Hockey League, it's unlikely that you'll receive many complaints.

Fortunately, radio commentator Ken Kal seemed to be enjoying the moment alongside Ozzie! Keep being yourself, Ozzie!