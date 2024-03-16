Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs to Detroit Lions

Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs

The Detroit Lions are currently facing a shortage of depth in their safety position, with only three safeties signed to the roster. The need for experienced and capable players in this role is crucial. Enter former Lions nose tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who took to X to recruit safety Quandre Diggs back to where it all started. Diggs, recently released by the Seattle Seahawks in a cap-saving move, has a history with the Lions, having been a full-time starter and a team leader during his previous tenure with the team.

The Big Picture: Rebuilding the Secondary

The potential return of Quandre Diggs to the Lions would not only address the immediate need for depth at safety but also bring back a player familiar with the team’s culture and system. Diggs’ experience and leadership could prove invaluable in rebuilding the Lions’ secondary, especially considering his proven track record as a full-time starter and his previous extension with the team in 2018.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions need depth at the safety position. Damon “Snacks” Harrison reached out to recruit Quandre Diggs back to Detroit via Twitter. Diggs, a former Lion and Pro Bowl safety, was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bottom Line – A Strategic Move for the Lions

The recruitment of Quandre Diggs by Damon “Snacks” Harrison highlights the Lions’ efforts to strengthen their secondary by bringing back a player who has previously excelled with the team. Diggs’ potential return could be a strategic move that benefits the Lions both on and off the field, providing them with a skilled and experienced safety while also reuniting him with his former teammates.