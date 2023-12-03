Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Soaring Jameson Williams touchdown for Detroit Lions is a thing of beauty [Video]

Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams gave the host New Orleans Saints a firsthand demonstration of the explosive power that he possesses, soaring into the end zone to add to Detroit's lead after an absolutely electric 19-yard run. Can this guy fly or what?

The touchdown was made possible by the Lions taking advantage of an untimely Saints turnover by quarterback Derek Carr. Williams would follow up a 7-yard dash by Jahmyr Gibbs by appearing as though he were shot out of a cannon, scampering 19 yards and soaring into the end zone:

Unfortunately, the Lions would be unsuccessful in their subsequent two-point conversion attempt.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are taking on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome this afternoon
  2. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams gave the Saints a firsthand demonstration of his speed
  3. He soared into the end zone after running for 19 yards in a truly spectacular individual effort.

