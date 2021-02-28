Spring Training tradition includes Ernie Harwell reciting ‘Voice of the Turtle’ [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Today marks the Detroit Tigers‘ Spring Training opener for the 2021 season. This, of course, means that it is time for the late, great Ernie Harwell to give us his rendition of “Voice of the Turtle.”

For, lo, the winter is past,

The rain is over and gone

The flowers appear on the Earth

The time of the singing of birds is come

And the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.

<noscript><iframe title="Ernie Harwell Remembered - ESPN Video" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uobC_swFT2E?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The Tigers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies today in Lakeland, Florida at 1:05 p.m. and can be heard on WXYT-FM (97.1).