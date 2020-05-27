Steve Yzerman says Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi are not going anywhere

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has some important decisions to make prior to the start of the 2020-21 season and it sounds like some of those decisions have already been made, including bringing back head coach Jeff Blashill for another year.

While speaking to the media (virtually) on Wednesday, Yzerman also revealed that the Red Wings “will get deals done” with Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi, who are both restricted free agents.

“They’re restricted free agents. We will get them signed,” Yzerman said.

This decision comes as no surprise as Bertuzzi made the All-Star game this past season and Mantha is one of the Red Wings best overall players.

