Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reportedly decides on next career

Most believe that this will be Tom Brady‘s final season in the NFL but we all know how that goes as Brady just keeps on coming back.

This year, Brady will attempt to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a second Super Bowl in three years but when he is finally finished with his amazing NFL career, he reportedly has a plan.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, Brady will join Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst when his career ends.

Nation, do you think this will be a good fit for Brady?

 

