Super Agent Scott Boras Offers Advice For Detroit Tigers

Scott Boras, one of the most influential agents in Major League Baseball, has some words of encouragement for the Detroit Tigers as they look to enhance their competitiveness in the coming seasons. Representing key players on the Tigers’ roster, including left-hander Tarik Skubal, right-hander Jackson Jobe, first baseman Spencer Torkelson, third baseman Jace Jung, and right-hander Kenta Maeda, Boras has a vested interest in the team's future success.

Time to Increase Payroll

During the general manager meetings held at the JW Marriott, Boras shared his insights on the Tigers' current position. “I think the Tigers have reached a level where it's certainly time for them to put their toe in the water about a high level of competitiveness,” he stated as quoted via the Detroit Free Press. His comments highlight the growing expectation that the Tigers should start investing more significantly in their roster to compete effectively in the league.

Current Payroll Analysis

According to Spotrac, the Tigers’ projected payroll heading into 2025 is just $77,578,333, which would have placed them at No. 29 in the league for the 2024 season. The Tigers 2024 payroll of $98.5 million ranked them at No. 26 in Major League Baseball. The numbers suggest a need for the organization to ramp up its spending if it hopes to compete at a higher level.

The Road Ahead

As the Tigers move forward, Boras' advice underscores a critical moment for the organization. The commitment to spending can be a game-changer, allowing the team to secure top talent and build a roster capable of contending for championships. With a strong foundation in place, the time is ripe for the Tigers to invest in their future and strive for success on the field.