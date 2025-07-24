NFL Insider Provides Terrion Arnold, Derrick Barnes Injury Update

The Detroit Lions are pumping the brakes on their 2024 first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold after he exited practice with what’s being called a strained calf, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The team is reportedly planning to take a cautious approach with the 22-year-old standout as training camp rolls on.

Arnold, selected 24th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, was a key contributor in his rookie campaign. He started 15 of 16 games at right cornerback, racking up 60 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. While he didn’t record an interception, Arnold showed growth throughout the season, becoming one of Detroit’s most reliable defensive backs by year’s end.

Lions Playing It Safe with Terrion Arnold

At just 22 years old, Arnold is expected to be a building block in Detroit’s secondary for years to come. While the injury appears minor, the Lions have every reason to play it safe.

“I’m told the team plans to be cautious before putting him back on the field,” Schultz reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Arnold’s physical style of play and tight man coverage were instrumental in helping the Lions’ defense evolve in 2024. His development in year two under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is a key storyline entering the 2025 season.

Derrick Barnes Also Leaves Practice, But Should Be Fine

In addition to Arnold, linebacker Derrick Barnes also left practice early, but the outlook for the veteran linebacker appears more optimistic.

The 26-year-old Barnes has played in 51 career games for the Lions since being drafted in the fourth round in 2021. In limited action last season, he had eight solo tackles in three games.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are treating Terrion Arnold’s calf strain with the long game in mind, and rightfully so. He’s a rising star in a position group that lacks proven depth. With a playoff run in their sights, Detroit isn’t taking any unnecessary risks with one of their most promising young defenders.

Expect updates on Arnold’s return to come later this week as the Lions continue to evaluate his recovery timeline.