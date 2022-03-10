The Athletic projects Detroit Lions to land QB and NFL tackle leader in free agency

We are now less than a week away from the start of the 2022 NFL free agency period and it is going to be extremely interesting to see what the Detroit Lions decide to do.

Well, according to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic, the Lions will sign a trio of free agents.

Those free agents are the top-ranked (in my opinion) safety Marcus Williams, the NFL tackle leader from 2021, LB Foyesade Oluokun, and QB Teddy Bridgewater.

The Williams connection is obvious. He spent time with Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in New Orleans. Oluokun led the NFL with 192 tackles last season and is only 27 years old. Bridgewater’s inclusion might surprise some, but did we all forget how exhausted Campbell seemed with the Jared Goff experience at times last season? Why not bring in another vet and let the two compete for the starting job? The goal for the Lions should be to develop the younger players on their roster while they search for a long-term solution at quarterback. Adding Bridgewater on a low-cost deal can give them another competent option.