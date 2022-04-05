in General Topic

Tiger Woods announces ‘massive’ decision regarding 2022 Masters

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Tiger Woods over the last week or so in regards to him possibly playing in the 2022 Masters golf tournament, which will begin on Thursday.

Well, we now know Woods’ final decision as he met with the media during a pre-Masters press conference on Tuesday morning.

Just moments ago, Woods told the media that as of now, he feels like he is going to play in the 2022 Masters.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods told reporters.

Nation, do you think Woods made the right decision?

