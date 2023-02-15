Todd McShay ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Lions make trade in 2023 NFL Draft

As the Detroit Lions continue to rebuild their roster, it is clear that they must address the defensive side of the ball in the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay recently released his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and he has Detroit doubling up on defense in the first round. McShay's mock draft suggests Detroit prioritize their defense and focus on improving that side of the ball for the upcoming season. While talking about the No. 6 overall pick, McShay noted that he ‘wouldn't be surprised' if the Lions traded the No. 6 overall pick to move down in the draft.

Lions double up on defense in Todd McShay's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

In McShay's most recent mock draft, he has Detroit taking DE Myles Murphy at No. 6, and CB Kelee Ringo at No. 18. Here is what McShay has to say about those two selections.

Round 1 (No. 6 overall)

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

I think Detroit sticks with Jared Goff and uses this pick on a porous defensive unit. I considered a cornerback, but Murphy has a much higher grade than my CB1 — and the defense needs support at multiple positions. It couldn't stop anyone last season, allowing a league-high 6.2 yards per play. Adding Murphy's speed off the edge to a group that already includes 2022 first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson and surprise rookie standout James Houston immediately moves the defense forward.

Something else to watch for here: I wouldn't be surprised if Detroit slides down the board, picking up additional draft capital from a team looking to nab a quarterback. The Lions already have a second first-rounder, too.

Round 1 (No. 18 overall)

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

We mentioned that the Lions might be thinking cornerback at No. 6 (ended up with a defensive end in Murphy), but they get one here with their second first-rounder at the tail end of a mini run at the position. Ringo is the fourth CB to come off the board in five picks. There will be a lot of opinions about his game, but Ringo has a lot of upside. He has speed and length, and he's very good in press coverage. Plus, he hauled in two interceptions in each of his seasons at Georgia. Jeff Okudah has flashed the traits that made him the No. 3 pick in 2020, but even if he takes the next step, Amani Oruwariye is a free agent, leaving the other outside corner spot wide open.

Bottom Line:

While Detroit did not get the players many would prefer they get in McShay's mock draft, at least they addressed the defense. It is clear that Detroit must prioritize the defensive side of the ball in the upcoming draft if they hope to improve upon their record from last season. McShay's mock draft provides some insight into who the Lions may target in the draft, but only time will tell who they will ultimately select. I agree with McShay that the Lions could end up trading the No. 6 overall pick if a player they love does not fall to them.