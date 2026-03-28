Tom Izzo to Retire? Michigan State Head Coach Answers Question Following Sweet 16 Loss

Tom Izzo walked off the court after another deep March run, but if anyone expected a farewell tone, they picked the wrong guy.

Just after midnight, following Michigan State’s 67-63 loss to UConn in the Sweet 16, the 71-year-old head coach made one thing crystal clear. He is not going anywhere.

Tom Izzo shuts down retirement speculation

When asked where he sees himself in five years, Izzo didn’t hesitate.

“Trying to win a national championship plain and simple,” he said via ESPN.

That answer alone tells you everything about where his mindset is. No reflection tour. No soft landing. Just unfinished business.

And when the conversation turned directly to retirement, Izzo didn’t just dismiss it. He went right at it.

“We all talk about retirement. Why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don’t feel good, the minute I don’t feel like I’m giving my AD or president or school every ounce of energy I have every day or that energy drops, you don’t have to worry about it. I don’t steal money. I won’t steal anybody’s time.”

That is vintage Izzo. Direct, blunt, and completely aligned with how he has built his program over decades.

Michigan State falls short but shows fight

The loss itself followed a familiar March script, just with the wrong ending.

Michigan State fell behind early, trailing 25-6, before battling all the way back to take a second-half lead. It was the kind of resilience Izzo teams are known for, even if it ultimately came up just short.

Still, the result extends a notable drought. The Spartans have not reached the Final Four since 2019, the longest stretch of Izzo’s career without a trip to college basketball’s biggest stage.

For most coaches at this stage, that kind of stretch might trigger real reflection. For Izzo, it seems to be doing the opposite.

Izzo already looking ahead to next season

There was no waiting period. No cooling-off phase.

Izzo made it clear that his focus has already shifted to what comes next.

“Tomorrow I’m going to the portal,” Izzo said. “The only difference is the portal at Michigan State is different than the portal at most places. I’m going right to my frickin’ locker room, and I’m going to talk to each and every player right there. I’m going to make some decisions about what we’re going to do that I feel very comfortable with.”

That line says a lot about how Izzo operates in today’s college basketball landscape.

While many programs rely heavily on the transfer portal, Izzo is still leaning into relationships and internal development first. The portal matters, but his version of it starts inside his own locker room.

The future remains a focus, not the past

Izzo pointed to what he believes is a strong foundation moving forward.

He expects to return seven to eight players, along with a promising freshman class. That kind of continuity is becoming increasingly rare in the current era, which makes it even more valuable if it holds.

And despite the disappointment of falling short, Izzo’s closing message carried both perspective and confidence.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I’m just not lucky enough to be playing on Sunday,” Izzo said. “I’ll get to play on another Sunday. Hang around.”

The bottom line

Tom Izzo is not easing into retirement. He is not hinting at it. He is not entertaining it.

He is still chasing another national championship, still building, and still operating with the same edge that has defined Michigan State basketball for decades.

At 71, nothing about that sounds like someone getting ready to walk away.