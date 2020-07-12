Top 3 options for the Washington Redskins new team name

By the time the 2020 NFL season begins, the Washington Redskins will almost certainly have a new team name. In fact, a report surfaced on Saturday that said the name change could take place in the coming days.

So, the big question is, what will the new team name be?

There have been a plethora of options thrown around but in my opinion, these are the top three options.

Warriors Redtails Braves (their original team name)

All three of these options would be fine with me, but my pick is the Warriors. That being said, I do not believe the Warriors will be the winning team name because many think that would then include a spear in the logo, which would not resolve the issue at hand.

Nation, what do you think?