Top Jim Harbaugh source is now 80-20 on where Harbaugh will coach in 2022

John U. Bacon just tweeted out his Harbaugh Watch, Day 31 tweet and as you can see below, he is now 80-20 that Harbaugh will be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Bacon notes that this is NOT a done deal as some have reported but that if Harbaugh is offered a contact from the Vikings, he will accept it.

Happy National Signing Day!

What do you think?

