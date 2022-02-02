Top Jim Harbaugh source is now 80-20 on where Harbaugh will coach in 2022

John U. Bacon just tweeted out his Harbaugh Watch, Day 31 tweet and as you can see below, he is now 80-20 that Harbaugh will be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Bacon notes that this is NOT a done deal as some have reported but that if Harbaugh is offered a contact from the Vikings, he will accept it.
Happy National Signing Day!
Harbaugh Watch, Day 31: Here Goes
-Harbaugh meets w/MN GM and owners today
-It is NOT a done deal. JH has to answer Qs and criticisms – fair and not.
-GM has to convince owners
-Owners can do whatever they like, and often do
-If offered, Harbaugh will accept
Harbaugh to MN 80-20
— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) February 2, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings