UFC 278 DraftKings Michigan Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200!

UFC 278 takes place this Saturday, August 20

Claim $200 instantly with this UFC 278 DraftKings Michigan promo code

Below, find out how you can access this exclusive offer

UFC is officially back this weekend, and the card is looking like it’s going to be a massive one. UFC 278 is headlined by a championship fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards with Brazilians Jose Aldo and Paulo Costa also set to appear on the main card. MMA betting is always big around pay per view events, making now the perfect time to claim this exclusive UFC 278 DraftKings Michigan promo code.

By accessing this top offer, new DraftKings users can instantly claim $200. Keep reading to find out the details and how you can claim this promotion.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: MI, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, NY, NH, TN, VA, WV CLICK HERE SIGN-UP BONUS GET $200

BET $5 BET NOW

UFC 278 DraftKings Michigan Promo Code – Bet $5, Instantly Claim $200!

Promo codes for UFC events aren’t uncommon. However, this new offer from DraftKings Sportsbook really goes above and beyond. All you have to do to instantly claim $200 is bet a measly $5 on UFC 278 between now and Saturday. That’s an impressive return on investment.

To claim this exclusive offer, new DraftKings users need to create their account by using one of Detroit Sports Nation‘s links. Doing this ensures that the bet $5, claim $200 promo code is applied to your account during the sign-up process. Once you’ve signed up for your new DraftKings account and claimed the promotion, simply place a $5 on the UFC 278 fight of your choosing.

It’s crucial to note that this $5 wager does not even have to hit. You will instantly receive the $200 bonus regardless of the outcome. It’s really that easy.

How to Sign up and Create Your Account

To create your new account and claim this UFC 278 DraftKings Michigan promo code, follow the below listed steps. It’s important that you sign up using one of DSN’s links, otherwise the offer will not be applied to your account during sign-up.

Create your new DraftKings Sportsbook account by clicking HERE

Enter registration details

Bet $5 on the UFC 278 fight of your choosing

Instantly claim $200

Continue betting on sporting events!

This bonus is open to all new customers who are 21 years or older and physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Must claim this offer before 8/20.

<<<CLICK HERE TO CLAIM $200 INSTANTLY>>>

UFC 278 DraftKings Michigan Promo Code – $1,050 Sign-Up Bonus

In addition to the bet $5, instantly get $200 promotion, DraftKings Michigan is also offering its standard sign-up offer to new users looking to sign-up before UFC 278. This offer includes up to $1,050 in bonus money.

The $1,050 consists of a $50 free bet that you can use on the event of your choosing and up to $1,000 in risk-free bets. The risk-free bet portion is done by way of deposit match. DraftKings will match your first deposit and bet up to $1,000 when you sign up.

It’s important to note that both of these UFC 278 promotions are sign-up offers, which means only one can be claimed upon creating your DraftKings Michigan account. However, both are great options for new bettors looking to jumpstart their betting career this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: MI, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, NY, NH, TN, VA, WV CLICK HERE SIGN-UP BONUS GET $200

BET $5 BET NOW

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

