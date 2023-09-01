1 Bold Move the Detroit Lions Must Make to WIN BIG in 2023

It's been a long time, Detroit. A long, winding road with just enough glimpses of sunshine to remind us of what could be. The Detroit Lions nearly roared into the NFL Playoffs in 2022, falling short by just a game after winning a staggering eight of their last ten. And here we are, on the cusp of a new season, with the Lions being the betting favorite to win the NFC North. Sounds dreamy, right? But let's not get carried away. If history has taught us anything, it's that the Lions need more than hope and momentum. They need a game-changer.

The Missing Puzzle Piece

Cast your mind back to 1993, when the Lions last claimed their division when it was then the NFC Central. It's been a three-decade-long drought, and no one wants to see that dry spell continue. Now, it's no secret that when you look up and down the Lions roster, a few positions give cause for concern. And one in particular, wide receiver, scares the daylights out of me.

Why? Because aside from Amon-Ra St. Brown, who I'll admit is fantastic, the cupboard looks alarmingly bare. Sure, RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta show promise, but with the weight of rookie expectations and a steep learning curve, how soon can we realistically expect them to shine? Add to the mix the suspension of WR Jameson Williams for the first six games, and you've got a cocktail of uncertainty.

Detroit Lions Must Make Mike Evans " class="wp-image-425397" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-01-at-12.52.12-PM.png 1626w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-01-at-12.52.12-PM-1536x971.png 1536w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-01-at-12.52.12-PM-860x544.png 860w" sizes="(max-width: 1626px) 100vw, 1626px" title="1 Bold Move the Detroit Lions Must Make to WIN BIG in 2023 Lions Analysis and Opinion">

The Buc Stops Here

And now, for the move that could be the difference between heartbreak and history. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing hardball with one of their most prized assets, wide receiver Mike Evans. As it stands, Evans has given the Buccaneers an ultimatum: a contract that seals him as a “Buc for Life” by Week 1 of the 2023 season, or he'll consider a different jersey. Now, this is where it gets exciting for the Lions.

Over the last nine seasons, Mike Evans has been nothing short of a miracle for Tampa Bay. Consider this: The man has clocked over 1,000 yards, with an average of nine TDs in every single season he has been in the NFL. Those aren't just numbers; they're a testament to consistency, skill, and unmatched determination.

A Call to Arms… or Phones

Lions GM Brad Holmes needs to pick up the phone. Now. He should be asking, probing, and perhaps even pleading with the Buccaneers to know what it might take to bring Mike Evans to Detroit. Yes, such a move would undoubtedly come with a hefty price tag. Evans isn't looking for a quick paycheck but a commitment. But imagine, just imagine, if the Lions could convince him, even for a 1-year deal, of the potential magic he could create in Detroit.

In the grand game of football, risks are as crucial as safe bets. Mike Evans could very well be the shot in the arm that the Lions need, the kind of acquisition that would send a strong message to the rest of the league: Detroit isn't here just to play; they're here to win.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Wide Receiver Woes: Despite the potential in the Detroit Lions' lineup, the wide receiver position presents a glaring vulnerability. While Amon-Ra St. Brown shines, the rest of the roster is filled with uncertainties, notably the suspension of Jameson Williams and the inevitable growing pains of rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. The Mike Evans Proposition: Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, with his nine-season track record of consistent, high-caliber performance, has hinted at a possible shift from the Buccaneers if not offered a lifelong commitment. His acquisition could offer the Detroit Lions the consistency and experience they need in the wide receiver position. A Crucial Call to Action: The onus now lies with Lions GM Brad Holmes to pursue a potentially game-changing deal. By acquiring Mike Evans, even on a short-term contract, the Lions could send a powerful message of their intent and ambitions for the season, pushing them closer to a long-awaited division title.

Bottom Line: When Opportunity Knocks…

In the end, the Lions have an opportunity—a rare one. They're on the precipice of greatness, and it's moves like bringing in a talent like Mike Evans that could be the final push they need to ascend to the top of the NFL mountain. So, Detroit, cross those fingers and hope that Brad Holmes is making that call. For in such bold moves, legends are made.