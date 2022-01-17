2022 Detroit Lions ‘Way-too-Early’ Game-by-Game predictions

The Detroit Lions 2021 season is officially in the books and their opponents for 2022 are now set in stone.
Here’s a breakdown of how each team’s opponents are set:
- Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.
- Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
Here is a look at the Lions’ opponents for the 2022 season, along with whether or not I think they will
|Date
|Opponent
|Win or Loss
|Date TBA
|at Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, IL
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at Dallas CowboysAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Green Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MI
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Philadelphia EaglesFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Washington Football TeamFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Buffalo BillsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|Miami DolphinsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Jacksonville Jaguars Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Seattle Seahawks Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|at Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at Carolina Panthers
|LOSS
As you can see, I have the Lions going 10-7 right now! What do you think?
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings