in NFL

2022 NFL Draft order has been finalized

18 Views 3 Votes

It’s a wrap.

The 2021 NFL season is officially in the book and the Los Angeles Rams are your Super Bowl LVI Champions.

With the Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, we now know the full 2022 NFL Draft order.

As you can see below, the Detroit Lions will have the No. 2 and No. 32 picks in the first round.

Via Tankathon:

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS

 STREAK
1
Jacksonville
 3-14 .176 .512 Won 1
2
Detroit
 3-13-1 .206 0.5 .528 Won 1
3
Houston
 4-13 .235 1.0 .498 Lost 2
4
NY Jets
 4-13 .235 1.0 .512 Lost 2
5
NY Giants
 4-13 .235 1.0 .536 Lost 6
6
Carolina
 5-12 .294 2.0 .509 Lost 7
7
Chicago
  NYG 
 6-11 .353 3.0 .524 Lost 1
8
Atlanta
 7-10 .412 4.0 .472 Lost 2
9
Denver
 7-10 .412 4.0 .484 Lost 4
10
Seattle
  NYJ 
 7-10 .412 4.0 .519 Won 2
11
Washington
 7-10 .412 4.0 .529 Won 1
12
Minnesota
 8-9 .471 5.0 .507 Won 1
13
Cleveland
 8-9 .471 5.0 .514 Won 1
14
Baltimore
 8-9 .471 5.0 .531 Lost 6
15
Miami
  PHI 
 9-8 .529 6.0 .464 Won 1
16
Indianapolis
  PHI 
 9-8 .529 6.0 .495 Lost 2
17
LA Chargers
 9-8 .529 6.0 .510 Lost 1
18
New Orleans
 9-8 .529 6.0 .512 Won 2
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19
Philadelphia
 9-8 .529 6.0 .469 Lost 1
20
Pittsburgh
 9-7-1 .559 6.5 .521 Won 2
21
New England
 10-7 .588 7.0 .481 Lost 1
22
Las Vegas
 10-7 .588 7.0 .510 Won 4
23
Arizona
 11-6 .647 8.0 .490 Lost 1
24
Dallas
 12-5 .706 9.0 .488 Won 1
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25
Buffalo
 11-6 .647 8.0 .472 Won 4
26
Tennessee
 12-5 .706 9.0 .472 Won 3
27
Tampa Bay
 13-4 .765 10.0 .467 Won 3
28
Green Bay
 13-4 .765 10.0 .479 Lost 1
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29
San Francisco
  MIA 
 10-7 .588 7.0 .500 Won 2
30
Kansas City
 12-5 .706 9.0 .538 Won 1
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31
Cincinnati
 10-7 .588 7.0 .472 Lost 1
32
LA Rams
  DET 
 12-5 .706 9.0 .483 Lost 1

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Matthew Stafford leads Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory