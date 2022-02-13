2022 NFL Draft order has been finalized

It’s a wrap.
The 2021 NFL season is officially in the book and the Los Angeles Rams are your Super Bowl LVI Champions.
With the Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, we now know the full 2022 NFL Draft order.
As you can see below, the Detroit Lions will have the No. 2 and No. 32 picks in the first round.
Via Tankathon:
|PICK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN%
|GB
|SOS
|STREAK
|1
|
Jacksonville
|3-14
|.176
|—
|.512
|Won 1
|2
|
Detroit
|3-13-1
|.206
|0.5
|.528
|Won 1
|3
|
Houston
|4-13
|.235
|1.0
|.498
|Lost 2
|4
|
NY Jets
|4-13
|.235
|1.0
|.512
|Lost 2
|5
|
NY Giants
|4-13
|.235
|1.0
|.536
|Lost 6
|6
|
Carolina
|5-12
|.294
|2.0
|.509
|Lost 7
|7
|
Chicago
|6-11
|.353
|3.0
|.524
|Lost 1
|8
|
Atlanta
|7-10
|.412
|4.0
|.472
|Lost 2
|9
|
Denver
|7-10
|.412
|4.0
|.484
|Lost 4
|10
|
Seattle
|7-10
|.412
|4.0
|.519
|Won 2
|11
|
Washington
|7-10
|.412
|4.0
|.529
|Won 1
|12
|
Minnesota
|8-9
|.471
|5.0
|.507
|Won 1
|13
|
Cleveland
|8-9
|.471
|5.0
|.514
|Won 1
|14
|
Baltimore
|8-9
|.471
|5.0
|.531
|Lost 6
|15
|
Miami
|9-8
|.529
|6.0
|.464
|Won 1
|16
|
Indianapolis
|9-8
|.529
|6.0
|.495
|Lost 2
|17
|
LA Chargers
|9-8
|.529
|6.0
|.510
|Lost 1
|18
|
New Orleans
|9-8
|.529
|6.0
|.512
|Won 2
|WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
|19
|
Philadelphia
|9-8
|.529
|6.0
|.469
|Lost 1
|20
|
Pittsburgh
|9-7-1
|.559
|6.5
|.521
|Won 2
|21
|
New England
|10-7
|.588
|7.0
|.481
|Lost 1
|22
|
Las Vegas
|10-7
|.588
|7.0
|.510
|Won 4
|23
|
Arizona
|11-6
|.647
|8.0
|.490
|Lost 1
|24
|
Dallas
|12-5
|.706
|9.0
|.488
|Won 1
|DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
|25
|
Buffalo
|11-6
|.647
|8.0
|.472
|Won 4
|26
|
Tennessee
|12-5
|.706
|9.0
|.472
|Won 3
|27
|
Tampa Bay
|13-4
|.765
|10.0
|.467
|Won 3
|28
|
Green Bay
|13-4
|.765
|10.0
|.479
|Lost 1
|CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
|29
|
San Francisco
|10-7
|.588
|7.0
|.500
|Won 2
|30
|
Kansas City
|12-5
|.706
|9.0
|.538
|Won 1
|SUPER BOWL TEAMS
|31
|
Cincinnati
|10-7
|.588
|7.0
|.472
|Lost 1
|32
|
LA Rams
|12-5
|.706
|9.0
|.483
|Lost 1
