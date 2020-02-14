19 F
Detroit
Friday, February 14, 2020
Detroit Lions News

3 Free agents the Detroit Lions will re-sign for 2020 season

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The NFL free agency period is nearly upon us and for the Detroit Lions (and every other team in the league) there will be some extremely important decisions that have to be made when it comes to signing and re-signing players.

Embed from Getty Images

For the Lions, there are 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents when the free agency period begins and GM Bob Quinn will have to decide which ones he wants to try and re-sign and which ones he will let walk.

Below are 3 veteran free agents I believe Quinn will want to hang on to for the 2020 season.

3 Who will stay

Embed from Getty Images

Danny Amendola – Amendola proved himself as one of the Lions’ most consistent offensive weapons in 2019, even after Matthew Stafford went down with an injury.

Miles Killebrew – Killebrew is a player who many thought would be cut before the 2019 season but that did not happen. He has proven to be a valuable player on special teams and he will be cheap to keep.

Tavon Wilson – Tavon Wilson seems to fit in well with what Matt Patricia wants to do on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, Wilson was No. 2 on the team in tackles in 2019.

Comments

