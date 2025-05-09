Ahmed Hassanein Talks About Why Detroit Lions Fit His Personality

After his first day of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp, sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein made one thing very clear: he was built for this team.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the former Boise State defensive end shared why he feels such a strong connection to the Lions’ culture—and why Allen Park already feels like home.

“Man, talk about grit,” Hassanein said. “It’s the grittiest team, that like just persevering when the hard challenges come. And, I’m the type of guy who, when obstacles come, I’m going to rise to it, I’m not going to fall down.”

Ahmed Hassanein Wants to Earn Everything

From the moment he arrived in Detroit, Hassanein has embraced the franchise’s “earn everything” mindset. Known for his relentless motor and emotional playing style, he seems to fit right in with what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes look for in a player.

“I want to earn everything,” he continued. “I don’t want nothing to be given to me. I want to earn everything. Everything has to be earned. For whom much is given, much is required. And, they gave me so much, God gave me so much, that I’m going to do my best to just give back to my teammates.”

Hassanein, the first Egyptian-born player ever drafted into the NFL, enters a defensive line room that still needs rotational help behind Aidan Hutchinson. If his mindset is any indication, he’s ready to fight for every snap.