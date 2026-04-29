Detroit Lions OTA Schedule for 2026 Revealed

The Detroit Lions now have their spring calendar set.

According to a post from Jeff Risdon, the NFL has released Detroit’s official dates for organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, giving a clearer picture of how the team will ramp up toward the 2026 season.

The Lions’ OTA schedule will take place across three windows:

May 27–29

June 2–4

June 9–11

Detroit’s mandatory minicamp is scheduled for:

June 16–17

Back to a more traditional schedule

These dates are notable given last year’s adjustments.

The Lions opted to cancel their rookie minicamp in 2026 as part of a broader effort to restructure their offseason approach. This year’s OTA and minicamp schedule signals a return to a more standard format as players begin on-field work together.

What to watch

OTAs are voluntary, but they still offer an early look at:

Rookie integration, including first-round pick Blake Miller

Position battles across the roster

Early chemistry between veterans and newcomers

Mandatory minicamp, meanwhile, is the first time the full roster is required to be in attendance—making it one of the more important checkpoints before training camp.

The bottom line

The offseason program is about to shift into a higher gear.

With OTAs just weeks away, the Lions will soon get their first extended look at a roster that’s been reshaped through free agency and the draft.

And for a team with playoff expectations, these next few weeks matter more than ever.