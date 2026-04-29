Game 31 Preview: Tigers vs Braves: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

Introduction

Detroit Tigers need a clean reset after a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night at Truist Park. The bigger concern is health, with Casey Mize dealing with right groin tightness and Javier Báez leaving with a right ankle issue. Both are set for MRIs before Wednesday night’s game.

Casey Mize left tonight's game after making the play at first



Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l1lP1s9MjM — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 29, 2026

Detroit turns to Tarik Skubal, its ace left-hander, with a chance to even the series. Skubal has gone at least six innings in five of his starts and allowed just one run in four of them. The two other starts saw him give up four runs, including his last outing against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Skubal last faced the Braves in Atlanta on June 19, 2024. That start did not go well, as he gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits (two home runs) while walking two, hitting two and striking out seven over four frames of work in the loss.

The Braves will counter with rookie JR Ritchie, who has just one major league appearance on his record. His ERA-to-FIP gap is worth noting, but his early strikeout and walk numbers give Atlanta a young arm with some swing-and-miss ability.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (15-15) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-9)

Time (ET): 7:15 p.m.

Place: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet , MLB.TV

, Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

Pitching matchup: LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs. RHP JR Ritchie (1-0, 2.57 ERA)

Stats via Baseball Savant

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Skubal 6 36.1 26.8 4.2 44.7 1.97 1.4 Ritchie 1 7.0 26.9 7.7 35.3 5.70 0.0

Skubal gives Detroit the clear edge on the mound. His command has been sharp, and the 1.97 FIP points to how well he has pitched beyond the base results. Ritchie has talent, but this is still only his second major league outing, and Detroit should have a chance to make him work deeper counts.

The key for the Tigers is run support. They do not need a big night from the offense if Skubal is on, but they do need early traffic and better at-bats with runners on base.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Braves 2.

More

Detroit’s injury picture is the main item to watch before first pitch. Mize and Báez both leaving Tuesday’s game puts pressure on the roster, especially with the Tigers trying to avoid falling below .500.

For Skubal, this is also a good test against one of the top teams in baseball. Atlanta enters at 21-9, while Detroit comes in at 15-15. A win would even the series and give the Tigers a chance to take the set in Thursday’s finale.