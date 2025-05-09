Detroit Lions Sign Ahmed Hassanein to Rookie Contract

Detroit Lions sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein has signed his rookie deal, according to his Instagram post. The edge rusher brings high energy and upside.

The Detroit Lions have locked in a member of their 2025 draft class. Sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein has signed his rookie contract, according to a post he shared on social media.

Ahmed Hassanein Announces Signing on Instagram

On Thursday, Hassanein posted a photo to his Instagram story (@ahmedhassanein91), showing himself signing what appears to be his rookie contract. While the team has not officially announced the deal, the post strongly suggests the paperwork is done.

The Lions selected Hassanein with the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Historic Journey and Productive College Career

Hassanein’s story stands out. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he is believed to be the first Egyptian-born player ever drafted into the NFL. Before joining Boise State, he carved his path through junior college, ultimately becoming a standout defensive end for the Broncos.

During his final two seasons at Boise State, Hassanein recorded 22 sacks and generated 115 quarterback pressures—numbers that caught the attention of the Lions’ front office.

Opportunity in a Thin Edge Room

With the departure of veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith earlier this offseason, the Lions still have uncertainty behind Aidan Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport is looking to stay healthy, and Josh Paschal has yet to cement a larger role.

While Hassanein may be viewed as a developmental piece, his high motor and production make him a candidate to earn rotational reps if he impresses in training camp.

The Bottom Line

Ahmed Hassanein becomes one of the latest rookies to officially sign with the Detroit Lions. His unique background and college success make him a compelling addition to the defensive line room, and fans will be watching closely to see how he develops during camp and into the preseason.