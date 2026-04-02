Amon-Ra St. Brown Reacts to Lions Schedule Addition, Drew Petzing Hiring

For Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions’ upcoming trip to Germany isn’t just another game on the schedule.

It’s personal.

St. Brown, whose mother is from Germany, has long envisioned playing an NFL game in the country. That opportunity is now set to become reality this season when the Lions travel to Munich, a moment he’s been anticipating for years.

A full-circle moment in Germany

St. Brown didn’t hide his excitement when discussing the upcoming international game.

“I’ve seen videos, I’ve seen stuff, teams play there,” St. Brown said via the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve asked players how it was playing in Germany and they all said the fans are electric, they’re amazing, so it’s going to be great just for me to be out there with my teammates, with them, with my family to spend hopefully, I don’t know how many days we’re going to be out there, but spend some time out there with them and then be able to play football in Germany.”

The Lions’ selection for the Munich game was influenced in part by St. Brown’s connection to the country, where he has previously hosted youth camps and built a growing presence.

For him, the trip blends professional opportunity with personal meaning.

Perspective on another offensive reset

While the international spotlight is approaching, St. Brown also finds himself adjusting — once again — to a new offensive voice.

The 2026 season will mark his fifth different offensive play-caller since entering the league, a statistic that caught him off guard when mentioned.

“It’s been five, really?” St. Brown said. “It feels like really only two.”

Despite the turnover, the veteran receiver expressed confidence in the team’s ability to adapt under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Expecting continuity with Drew Petzing

St. Brown expects the transition to Petzing to be relatively smooth, largely because of the foundation already in place.

“Obviously he’s going to bring some of his own stuff in, but a lot of the stuff that we’re good at, that we do well is still going to be what we’re doing,” St. Brown said. “So I’m excited, I’m eager to get to the playbook and see what Drew has dialed up for us.”

The expectation is not for a complete overhaul, but rather an evolution, something that builds off what has already worked in Detroit’s offense.

A realistic outlook on the process

At the same time, St. Brown acknowledged that continuity doesn’t mean instant results.

“It’s going to be a learning curve, it’s going to be a learning process for all of us, for him, for the players. It’s not going to click right away. There’s going to be some ups and downs, but I think if we all work together and work through it as a team, as a whole, as a unit, I think we’ll be just fine. I think we got guys on offense that can make plays. At the end of the day, you can put any play you want, it’s the players that make the plays and we got to go out there and make that happen.”

It’s a measured outlook, one that reflects both confidence in the roster and an understanding of what comes with change.

The bigger picture

For St. Brown, 2026 will be about balancing two major storylines: a unique international experience and another offensive transition.

If his comments are any indication, he’s approaching both with the same mindset: excitement, tempered by realism.

And for a Lions team with high expectations, that combination may matter as much as anything.