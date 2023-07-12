Ausar Thompson thrills Detroit Pistons fans with reverse alley-oop dunk [Video]

Ausar Thompson from the City Reapers of Overtime Elite was taken by the Detroit Pistons with the 5th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and he's giving fans a glimpse of what he can do on the court in the NBA Summer League.

In his first year with the Overtime Elite, Thompson would average 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. He'd later be named to the All-OTE First Team a year later after averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

He demonstrated his athletic abilities in a major way

He's currently participating in the NBA Summer League, and brought the house down with an incredible reverse alley-oop dunk:

Ausar Thompson with the strip and reverse slam 😳



(via @NBATV)



pic.twitter.com/raNpfTMajj — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) July 12, 2023

Along with new head coach Monty Williams, Ausar Thompson is the latest piece of the puzzle for the Pistons as they continue to work their way back up to the upper echelons of the NBA.

Pistons fans everywhere are in for something special in the near future if this is what Thompson can bring to the table.