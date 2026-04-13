Brad Holmes Sends Clear Message Ahead of NFL Draft

If you’ve been following mock drafts lately, you’ve probably seen the same thing over and over for the Detroit Lions: offensive tackle or edge rusher.

But according to Brad Holmes, that assumption might not be as locked in as people think.

Speaking during his pre-draft press conference on Monday, Holmes made it clear: Detroit doesn’t feel forced to target either position when the 2026 NFL Draft begins.

Confidence in Recent Additions

Part of that mindset comes from what the Lions did in free agency.

Detroit added Larry Borom and D.J. Wonnum, two players with legitimate starting experience in the NFL.

Holmes pointed directly to their track record and recent performance as reasons for optimism.

“I’ve said in the past, I thought Borom put out good tape this year,” Holmes said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I don’t foresee that—I don’t have a crystal ball—but from what (the) last thing I saw on tape (was) I do think that he’s got starter-level ability and same as Wonnum. You’re talking about guys that have been starters in the NFL, but you just kinda look at where the trend is going, where the arrow is going. The last time, they’re still young, but we feel good about both of them. So we don’t feel like we have to supplement them.”

That’s a strong endorsement, and one that suggests Detroit is comfortable heading into the draft with its current depth chart.

Still Value in Premium Positions

That doesn’t mean the Lions are ignoring those spots entirely.

Holmes acknowledged that offensive tackle, in particular, remains one of the most valuable positions in the league, and one you can never truly have enough of.

“If you look at it like an offensive tackle or you call that ‘premium position’ category, I don’t think you can ever really have enough of them. Those guys are hard to find, but you’ve got to make sure that you get the right one. I think there are some good ones (in this draft). We’ll just kinda see how it falls.”

Translation? The Lions are open to it—but only if the value is right.

No Reaching—No Matter What

If there’s one thing Holmes emphasized, it’s this: Detroit will not draft out of desperation.

He made it clear that chasing needs over talent is a mistake he refuses to make.

“You never want to feel that way when you select a player. You pass up a really good player that you liked even more but there is a question mark on your roster so you just go ahead and you get that player that you weren’t as excited about. I know for me, it’s hard to sleep at night when you do that.”

That philosophy has been a cornerstone of how Holmes has built this roster—and it doesn’t sound like that’s changing anytime soon.

What This Means for Draft Night

So where does that leave the Lions?

In a pretty good spot.

They have flexibility. They have depth. And most importantly, they have the freedom to let the board come to them.

Could they still take an offensive tackle or edge rusher early?

Absolutely.

But based on Holmes’ comments, it won’t be because they feel like they have to.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t drafting for need, they’re drafting for value.

And if Brad Holmes sticks to that approach, Detroit could once again come away from the draft with players who not only fit the roster but elevate it.

No panic. No reaching.

Just smart football.