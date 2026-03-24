Brad Holmes Shuts Down Rumor Floated By 97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Valenti

A recent comment from radio host Mike Valenti stirred up plenty of buzz around the Detroit Lions.

During a segment on 97.1 The Ticket, Valenti suggested there may be growing tension between general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell when it comes to roster construction.

“Well, I’ll answer your question this way,” Valenti said. “And I’m not being coy, but I’m also not in the business of burning people. Someone who covers the team told me that this was the first offseason there are definite differences of opinions in roster construction between Dan and Brad.”

That kind of statement quickly made the rounds, raising questions about whether cracks were forming inside one of the NFL’s most respected front office and coaching partnerships.

Holmes did not shy away from addressing it.

Holmes: “We’re in total lockstep”

Speaking on the Lions Collective podcast, Holmes pushed back strongly on the idea that there is any disconnect between himself and Campbell.

“If anything, me and Dan are in total lockstep like we always have been.”

That quote alone speaks volumes.

Since arriving in Detroit, Holmes and Campbell have built the Lions into a contender through shared vision, culture, and alignment. According to Holmes, that foundation has not changed.

Increased Intensity After Disappointing Season

Holmes did acknowledge one thing has shifted. The level of scrutiny.

“The only intensity I would say is that when you have a disappointing season like we had, it becomes a deeper, harder look from top to bottom on everything.”

Rather than disagreement, Holmes described a process of reflection.

“That’s what me and Dan have done in joint alignment.”

After falling short of expectations, the Lions are doing what good organizations do. They are evaluating everything.

“That would be the only intensity that was probably a little greater, because you get this eye-opener and it’s like, ‘Whoa, hold on now.’”

A Necessary Reset, Not a Rift

Holmes framed the situation as a natural response to adversity, not internal conflict.

“You want to make sure you’re not overlooking something or that there isn’t a tweak or adjustment that needs to be made.”

In other words, this is about growth.

Teams that expect to contend for a Super Bowl cannot afford complacency. Holmes made it clear that both he and Campbell are committed to improving every aspect of the roster.

“That’s what’s happening. I don’t know where the other stuff came from.”

Same Vision, Same Direction

Holmes doubled down on the idea that nothing has changed in terms of leadership alignment.

“We’re just looking at everything top to bottom, which we already have done, and we’ll continue to do.”

That statement reinforces what Lions fans have seen over the past few seasons. Holmes and Campbell operate as a unified front.

Final Thoughts

Rumors like the one sparked by Valenti tend to gain traction because they tap into uncertainty. But Holmes’ comments paint a much different picture.

There is no divide. There is no power struggle.

There is simply a leadership group taking a hard look at itself after a season that did not meet expectations.

If anything, that should be encouraging.