Casey Mize Injury Shakes Up Tigers-White Sox Series

Casey Mize changed the Tigers’ weekend story the moment he walked off after four scoreless innings on May 27 against the Angels with right groin tightness. Heading into the May 29-31 series at the White Sox, Detroit has Mize listed as day-to-day, but the club’s probable starters for Chicago are Troy Melton on Friday, Framber Valdez on Saturday, and Keider Montero on Sunday.

That leaves Detroit entering a division series without one of the few starters who had recently given the rotation some stability. The Tigers opened the weekend at 22-35, while the White Sox were 29-27.

Mize’s latest setback came right after his return

The Casey Mize injury update took another turn when Mize struck out six and did not allow a run before leaving Tuesday’s start after four innings with a right groin issue. He said the sensation was in the same area as the earlier injury, though it did not feel as severe. He was making his third start back from the injured list in that outing, with details from the game and his postgame update documented here and here.

The earlier absence started after Mize suffered a right adductor strain on April 28 in Atlanta. When he returned on May 16, Detroit was getting back a pitcher the club had already framed as important to an injury-plagued rotation.

Why the White Sox series looks different now

Mize’s first game back showed exactly why Detroit needed him. He returned without a rehab assignment and delivered six scoreless innings against Toronto on May 16, giving the rotation needed length right away.

Now the Tigers are back to a less certain setup. Even without a formal IL move as of May 29, Mize was not lined up for any game in Chicago, and the current plan puts the series on Melton, Valdez, and Montero. That makes the Casey Mize injury a central storyline heading into Tigers-White Sox.

Detroit’s rotation problem is back in the foreground

The biggest roster issue for Detroit this weekend is not just Mize’s health update. It is the way another interruption strips away one of the few recent answers the Tigers had found in the rotation.

Mize played catch Thursday and was awaiting MRI results, so the next development is not only whether he lands on the injured list. Detroit also needs clarity on how long this latest groin problem will keep him out, because the current weekend alignment already shows how quickly the rotation plan can shift when he is unavailable. Until then, the Casey Mize injury remains the key question hanging over this Tigers series.