Chicago Cubs OF Jason Heyward takes to Instagram, knocks out MLB commish Rob Manfred

On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially announced that the 2022 Major League Baseball season will not begin on time and that at least the first two series of the season have been canceled.

One person who is not to happy about Manfred’s decision is Chicago Cubs outfielder, Jason Heyward.

On Wednesday, Heyward took to Instagram and he absolute destroyed Manfred.

The look on his face is a sigh of relief… He thought the players were about to accept the deal and we were going to start the season.. Which all along he didn’t want to start on time…

Numbers, rule changes, CBT’s, Super 2’s, League Minimus, Extended Playoffs,Pitch Clocks,Shifts,International drafts etc……

All of these things and more put to the side.. From the last day of the former CBA to the “good faith..” extended deadline of March 1, 2022 at 5pm, they(Manfred and whoever signed up to follow..) have been operating with the intent to delay the season. Period. Similar to the 2020 pandemic season, they drag things out because they have their ideal amount of games they hope we play during the season.

They know the proposals they made were geared towards benefiting them significantly enough that if the players ever elected to accept the terms it would be a big win for them and a huge loss for the current and future players of this game. Each time both sides “went to the table..” they chose to acknowledge bits and pieces of what needed to be discussed to delay and drag out the whole process..

They continued to make offers they know were in the players best interest to refuse.. Hoping both sides could continue to “disagree..” and that they would get their end GOAL… their GOAL of delaying the 2022 MLB season….

Bottom line.. they know the amount of games we need to play in order for them to profit.. they view the first month of the season as debt… season delayed = they meet their goals..

As players, all of us make different amounts of money each year.. regardless of the contract we went into these negotiations in hopes of actually discussing the game we “thought” they cared about.. the outcome to this date has been one side in the players(MLBPA) negotiating with ourselves because the other side wants division and they truly don’t care to play the scheduled 162.. that’s the route they chose..