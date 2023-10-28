C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury Update: Dan Campbell gives the latest

Injuries are an unfortunate but common occurrence in the NFL. One such injury sidelined the Detroit Lions‘ standout player, C.J. Gardner-Johnson after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2. While he may not be on the field, his recent return to the team's headquarters has injected a much-needed dose of energy into the organization. On Saturday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on Gardner-Johnson's injury.

What Did Dan Campbell Say About C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Leading up to their Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Lions got a welcome surprise when Gardner-Johnson graced their practice field. Although he's unable to play due to his lingering pectoral injury, his mere presence was a breath of fresh air for a team in need of a morale boost. Head coach Dan Campbell couldn't hide his appreciation for having the lively defensive back back in the building. When asked about Gardner-Johnson's potential return this season, Campbell remained cautiously optimistic.

“It’s hard to say,” Campbell said earnestly. “I know this — it’s good having him back. You do forget about just what he brings, his energy, until you see him back out there.”

“I know rehab is going well. He’s going good. It was good to see him.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back at the Detroit Lions' headquarters, despite his injury. His presence is boosting the team's morale and energy. His return to the field is uncertain, but the impact of his energy is undeniable.

Bottom Line – A Bright Spot in Challenging Times

Gardner-Johnson's return to the team's headquarters brings with it a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm, something that can't be measured by statistics or playtime. While his return to the field remains uncertain, his presence serves as a constant reminder of the intangibles that make a team great. Now, let's keep our fingers crossed that the man now known as Ceedy Duce is able to return to the field at some point this season.