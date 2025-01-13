fb
Monday, January 13, 2025
Dan Campbell Reveals David Montgomery’s Status For Matchup vs. Commanders

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday that running back David Montgomery will be available for the Lions' Divisional Round matchup against the Washington Commanders this Saturday night. Montgomery, who has been dealing with a knee injury, will return to action as the Lions aim to advance in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

A Huge Return for the Lions

“He's a tone-setter,” Campbell said about Montgomery’s impact on the team. “There’ll be a place for him in this game so it’ll be good to get him back.” The Lions have sorely missed Montgomery's physicality and leadership, and his return is expected to bolster the offense as they prepare for a tough playoff battle.

David Montgomery’s Impact

Campbell went on to highlight Montgomery as a crucial part of the Lions' offensive game plan, noting that his presence in the postseason will provide a significant boost. “He's a huge part of us,” Campbell said, expressing his excitement to bring Montgomery back into the fold for the playoff run.

With Montgomery back in action, the Lions are poised to show the power and resilience that helped them secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

