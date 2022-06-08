Dan Campbell says national praise for Lions is irrelevant

When it comes to professional sports, the only thing that matters is winning games and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that.

If you have been following along with us during this offseason, you are well aware of the national praise the Lions have been getting and it does not seem like it will be dying down anytime soon.

But Campbell could not care less about what everybody on the outside is saying about his team because he knows it is irrelevant until the Lions start winning football games.

Embed from Getty Images

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Ben Johnson plans a career year for Jared Goff?

Dan Campbell brushes off national hype and his players agree

On Wednesday, Campbell spoke to the media and made it very clear that winning games is all that matters.

“I really don’t have a thought on it,” Campbell said Wednesday. “I’m just kind of, I’m neutral on it. It’s — we got a job to do and anything at this point is irrelevant until we win games. We got to win games, we got to set ourselves up to win games and go from there.”

Quarterback Jared Goff and safety Tracy Walker agree with their head coach.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Goff said. “If we win, great. If we don’t, not great. We need win, and we will be ready to go.”

“I appreciate the media, I appreciate all the, I guess, status that we’re getting right now and recognition,” Lions safety Tracy Walker said. “But at the end of the day we got to go out there and still prove it. It’s a great thing to see that people are starting to believe in us, but they should have been believing in us.”

The bottom line is that Dan Campbell led the Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021 and he knows very well that his team had better show some solid improvement in 2022.

Nation, do you think this national hype for the Lions is warranted?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

