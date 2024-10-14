fb
Monday, October 14, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell’s Bold Statement About Lions Defense After Major Setback

By W.G. Brady
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions faced a significant setback when Aidan Hutchinson, one of the NFL's top defensive players this season, suffered a potentially season-ending leg injury. Hutchinson had been a dominant force, on pace to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. With his absence, many questioned how the Lions defense would fare moving forward. However, head coach Dan Campbell remains optimistic about his defense, and the reason is clear—he has complete faith in his defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell's Confidence in Aaron Glenn

During a press conference on Monday, Campbell expressed his belief that Aaron Glenn is the key to keeping the Lions defense strong despite the loss of Hutchinson.

“What gives me hope moving forward is (defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn,” Campbell said. “We've been coaching here for four years and he has done everything in his power to work around any personnel we have, and use the players we have, and get the most production we can.” Glenn has consistently shown his ability to maximize the potential of his defense, regardless of personnel changes, and Campbell trusts that he’ll do it again.

The Lions Defense Moving Forward

With Hutchinson out, Campbell acknowledged that adjustments would need to be made, but he remains confident in the depth of the defensive line.

“I have a lot of faith in that D-line room. Mac (Alim McNeill) and Levi (Onwuzurike) and (D.J.) Reader and (Josh) Paschal, and that group that's going in there,” Campbell said. He also mentioned players like Isaac Ukwu and James Houston, who may need to step up in the coming weeks. “We've got options, and that's why we play with three phases. So we play offense, defense, special teams. That’s why we do it. We help each other out.”

Up next for the Lions is a crucial road matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The winner of that game will take first place in the NFC North, and the Lions will need their defense to step up in a big way.

