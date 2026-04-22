With the 17th Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions Select…

The Detroit Lions are just hours away from being on the clock.

And when they are, do not be surprised if the pick looks something like this:

With the No. 17 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Georgia.

Detroit Lions prediction: Offensive tackle still makes the most sense

There has been plenty of buzz around what Detroit might do in the first round.

Some believe general manager Brad Holmes will stick strictly to his best-player-available philosophy and go in a different direction. Others expect the Lions to address the pass rush.

But the reality is simple.

After moving on from Taylor Decker, there is a clear need at tackle. And while Holmes does not draft strictly for need, this is one of those rare situations where value and need could align perfectly.

Freeling fits that mold.

Why Monroe Freeling is the pick

Freeling brings a rare blend of size and athleticism that teams simply cannot teach.

At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, he has the frame NFL teams covet, along with the movement skills to match. A starter for one-and-a-half seasons at Georgia Bulldogs football, he showed steady growth after stepping into a full-time role.

By 2025, he had earned All-SEC honors, allowing just nine pressures and committing only one holding penalty across 18 career starts.

Turn on the film, and the traits jump out.

He is quick off the ball, fluid in space, and uses his length and hands effectively to control defenders. He also shows the ability to adjust against counters, which is critical at the next level.

There is still development needed, particularly with leverage in the run game and handling power rushers.

But the upside is significant.

A perfect fit with Hank Fraley

If there is one thing that makes this projection even more believable, it is who Freeling would be working with.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley has built a reputation as one of the best developers of offensive line talent in the NFL.

Give him a player with Freeling’s tools, and the expectation is clear.

Growth.

Freeling would not be asked to be perfect right away. Instead, he could develop into a long-term solution while competing for a starting role early in his career.

Building elite bookends for the future

There is also the bigger picture.

With Penei Sewell expected to take on an even larger leadership role, potentially shifting to left tackle, Detroit has an opportunity to build one of the most athletic tackle duos in the league.

Freeling on one side. Sewell on the other.

That is a foundation you can build around.

Especially for a quarterback like Jared Goff, who thrives behind strong protection.

The wildcard: Trade possibilities

Of course, there is always the possibility that Detroit does not stay at No. 17.

There has been increasing chatter that the Lions could move back, which may actually be the more likely scenario. If that happens, Freeling could still very much be in play depending on how far they slide.

But if Detroit stays put and he is on the board, this feels like a strong possibility.

The bottom line

The Lions have options.

They could go pass rusher. They could pivot to best player available at another position.

But when it comes to balancing need, upside, and long-term value, Monroe Freeling checks every box.

If things fall the right way Thursday night, do not be surprised if this prediction becomes reality.