Tigers Exposed in Ugly Loss as Brewers Take Advantage of Costly Mistakes

This is the kind of game that will lie to you if you just look at the box score.

The Tigers scratched a few runs across late.

It didn’t mean anything.

The game was already gone.

This wasn’t a comeback. The offense didn’t suddenly wake up. It was over long before that.

Brewers Play Clean, Tigers Don’t

Milwaukee didn’t do anything flashy. They just played their game.

They put the ball in play. They ran. They forced Detroit to execute.

And the Tigers couldn’t do it.

Weak contact. Broken bats. Infield hits. Balls finding holes. It wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t need to be.

That’s what the Brewers are, and they stuck to it all night.

Montero’s Second Inning Sets the Tone

Keider Montero actually finished strong, retiring his final 12 hitters.

But that second inning told the story.

A walk. Weak contact. Broken bat hits. Balls just finding grass.

It snowballed quickly, and against a team like Milwaukee, that’s all it takes.

Frustrating, but it’s exactly how they play.

No Answers Once Detroit Falls Behind

This is where the game completely got away.

When the Tigers have a lead, they can shorten the game. Finnegan. Holton. Vest. Kenley.

When they’re behind, there’s nothing.

No swing-and-miss. No one to stop momentum.

Just soft-tossing arms trying to survive contact.

And it doesn’t work.

Middle Relief and Execution Fall Apart

Emmanuel De Jesus had to wear it, and it got ugly.

Couldn’t find the zone. Didn’t cover the bag. Balls getting squared up.

Back-to-back triples blew the game open.

At that point, there was no coming back.

Defensive Issues Continue to Show Up

This wasn’t just one mistake.

This is becoming a pattern.

Another botched rundown. Another throw away by a pitcher.

Basic execution breaking down.

You can’t play like that and expect to win at this level.

Final Thoughts

This wasn’t just a bad night.

This is the second straight game with the same issues.

Middle relief. Defense. Execution.

It’s stacking up.

And against a team that plays clean baseball, it gets exposed fast.