D’Andre Swift weighs in on Detroit Lions visit with RB Todd Gurley

On Thursday, many were surprised (not us as we predicted it) that former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley was in Allen Park to visit with the Detroit Lions.

Following Thursday’s OTAs, Lions running back D’Andre Swift was asked about the Lions potentially signing Gurley and his response was perfect.

From SI.com:

Swift said Gurley would add “a lot” to the running backs room, as Detroit already features Swift, Jamaal Williams and rookie Jermar Jefferson.

“Knowledge. Experience. I’d be happy if he come here as well. I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good,” Swift said.

Like Swift, Gurley also played his college ball at Georgia.

Do you think adding Gurley to the running back room would be the right move for the Lions?