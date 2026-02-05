David Montgomery Sends Clear Message About His Role in Detroit

David Montgomery has never been the type to complain, and he’s not about to start now.

After a 2025 season where his workload noticeably dipped as the year went on, the Detroit Lions running back finally addressed the conversation surrounding his reduced carries, and made one thing clear: this isn’t about anyone “losing” touches.

It’s about winning.

“It’s a Luxury to Have Two Guys Like That”

Asked about the idea that Gibbs was stealing his carries, Montgomery made it clear he disagrees with that framing entirely.

“I wouldn’t say dealing with it, and I wouldn’t say stealing,” Montgomery said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I would say you’re on a team with the luxury of having two guys like that.

“I’m a competitor just like anybody that’s playing at a high level in a professional sport. Everybody wants to play, and everybody wants to be involved. The good thing about this is that I’m an incredible teammate, and I’ll do whatever it is that I need to do to ensure that my team is going in the right direction. But I want to be a part of that, also.”

The Lions leaned more heavily on Gibbs as the season progressed, and Montgomery’s snap share reflected that shift. He finished the 2025 season with 716 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, but played more than 35 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in just one of the final five regular-season games.

Still, Montgomery emphasized that sharing the workload doesn’t diminish his role — it strengthens the team.

Reflecting on a Disappointing 2025 Season

Detroit entered the 2025 season with Super Bowl aspirations, only to finish last in the NFC North and miss the postseason altogether. Montgomery acknowledged the frustration that came with falling short of expectations but remains confident the setback won’t define the franchise.

“I honestly can’t answer that question,” Montgomery said when asked what went wrong. “That’s why they pay Brad, and that’s why they pay coach Campbell, to get the answers to those kind of questions.

“This I do know — Brad and coach Campbell, they work hard. It won’t be something we’ll be living in. It’ll be corrected, and we’ll be right back to where we were before this year. We’re trying to go — we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

Montgomery’s belief in general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell hasn’t wavered, even after a season that fell well below expectations.

Confidence in New Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

Another reason for Montgomery’s optimism is the arrival of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. The Lions moved on from John Morton after the season and hired Petzing, who previously ran the Arizona Cardinals’ offense and helped design a run game that led James Conner to consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Montgomery said he’s already spoken with Petzing and came away encouraged.

“I talked to him briefly,” Montgomery said. “It’s pretty evident that he knows exactly what has to happen, and he’s prepared for the task at hand. It’ll be good to see what he implements in our offense and how we can improve better than we were last year.”

For a running back who thrives in physical, run-first concepts, Petzing’s background offers reason for excitement.

The Bigger Picture

While Montgomery’s role shifted in 2025, his mindset hasn’t changed. He still sees himself as a key piece of the Lions’ offense — whether that means carrying the ball, blocking, or doing whatever it takes to help the team win.

Reduced carries, in his view, aren’t a sign of decline.

They’re a sign the Lions have options.

And Montgomery believes those options will help Detroit get right back into the Super Bowl conversation sooner rather than later.