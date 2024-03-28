Derek Lalonde explains puzzling healthy scratch for Detroit Red Wings

In such an important game, Derek Lalonde explains why he’s scratched one of the better Detroit Red Wings goal-scorers yet again.

The Detroit Red Wings face a crucial matchup tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes, a formidable team ranked highly in the Eastern Conference standings. Points have become increasingly scarce for the Red Wings, who have witnessed their once comfortable nine-point cushion in the standings vanish over the past month. Fans have also taken note of the puzzling absence of Daniel Sprong, one of Detroit’s top producers this season with 17 goals. Despite his offensive contributions, head coach Derek Lalonde has opted to scratch Sprong in favor of Austin Czarnik, who has only managed a single point in 25 games and offers minimal offensive impact.

Daniel Sprong is a healthy scratch yet again

Tonight’s lineup against the Hurricanes will again see Sprong’s absence, who has made a significant offensive contribution with 17 goals in his first year with the Red Wings. However, to the surprise of many fans, it will be Czarnik taking the ice instead, a decision that has left many puzzled.

While Sprong isn’t the most defensively responsible player on the Red Wings, his scoring touch is desperately needed right now.

Derek Lalonde explains the reason for sitting Daniel Sprong

Lalonde was asked what his message to Sprong was after informing him that he’s a healthy scratch once again, and he responded with the following:

“Stay with it,” Lalonde said. “He’s available and ready. Just stay with it and he’ll get an opportunity here soon.”

When it comes to what he feels that Czarnik provides to the Red Wings, Lalonde had this to say:

“Responsible minutes,” Lalonde said. “He can skate, he’s a true center and he has some hockey sense to his game. Not only is he not giving up offense, he’s been part of a line (with Veleno and Robby Fabbri) that is producing some offense. They’re coming out of these games every night with three or four (offensive) chances and maybe one against, so he’s brought stability and maybe some predictability to our group.”

“Very valuable,” Lalonde continued. “There’s a lot of hockey sense (there). If you recall, with Larkin out, he (Czarnik) spent some time with (Alex) DeBrincat and (Patrick) Kane and he did a real good job. He’s very valuable and gives us a right-shot center that can take some draws, and we trust him a lot.”

Indeed, Czarnik’s lack of offensive production, apart from a single assist on an Alex DeBrincat goal back in October, is a significant concern. This further highlights the puzzling decision to prioritize Czarnik’s presence in the lineup over Sprong, who has demonstrated a knack for scoring goals throughout the season. The disparity in offensive output between the two players adds to the confusion surrounding Lalonde’s decision-making process.

Notably, both Sprong and Czarnik are eligible to become free agents at the end of this campaign.

Bottom Line: Is Lalonde making the right call?

Indeed, this roster decision has left many wondering if Lalonde is making the right call when it comes to maximizing the Detroit Red Wings chances of success on the ice. He indicated that Sprong will be getting a chance to hit the ice again shortly, but will it be too late by then?

Tonight’s game against the Hurricanes is scheduled to face off just after 7:30 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on News Radio WWJ 950 AM. A win for Detroit would undoubtedly uplift the spirits of their fan base and players alike.