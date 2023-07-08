Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp Roster Preview: Wide Receivers

Yesterday we previewed the Detroit Lions Running Backs heading into the Training Camp, and on Thursday, we previewed the Quarterbacks; today, we will look at the guys the Quarterbacks will be throwing the ball to in the Wide Receivers.

Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown broke out in his rookie season and didn't suffer a sophomore slump. He hauled in 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns which is 16 catches, 241 yards, and one touchdown more than his rookie season. St. Brown is primed for a big third season.

Jameson Williams

Williams is suspended for the season's first six games for violating the league's gambling policy. Williams only played in six games and recorded one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown after returning from an ACL injury he suffered in the National Championship the prior season at Alabama.

Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. is back with the Lions for his second stint after playing the last two seasons for the Jaguars. Last season in Jacksonville, Jones played in 16 games catching 46 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Reynolds

Reynolds is entering his second full season with the Detroit Lions and has proven to be a solid number-four option in the passing game when the Lions are fully healthy. Last season he caught 38 passes for 479 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Kalif Raymond

Raymond is entering his seventh season in the league and third with the Lions. Last season he played in seven games catching 47 passes for 616 yards; he didn't find the end zone, though.

Tom Kennedy

Kennedy turned some heads last year in training camp but ultimately spent most of the 2022 season on the practice squad; Kennedy played in seven games, making eight catches for 141 yards; he didn't score a touchdown.

Antoine Green

Green was drafted by the Lions in the seventh round with the 219th overall pick. Green played his college football at the University of North Carolina, and last season, he played in nine games for the Tar Heels, catching 43 passes for 798 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Trinity Benson

Benson is back for his third season with the Lions. Benson appeared in one game last season but didn't record a catch; in his first season in Detroit, he played in eight games hauling in ten passes for 103 yards and zero touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond

Drummond is an undrafted free agent signing for the Lions after they invited him to a rookie minicamp and signed him to a contract after. Drummond played last season at Eastern Michigan University; he caught 33 passes for 525 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles.

Maurice Alexander

Alexander is back with the Lions after having played for them last season; he only played in four games for Detroit. Alexander made his presence felt in the return game as he returned six kickoffs for 146 total yards.

Chase Cota

After playing college football at the University of Oregon, the Lions signed Cota as an Undrafted Free Agent. Last season with the Ducks, Cota caught 36 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Bottom Line: The Lions have speed at WR entering 2023

The Detroit Lions may not have the size at wide receiver like most of the teams in the league, but they have the speed, and when Williams gets back from suspension, they will add to that; this group will be fun to watch all of training camp, preseason, and even regular season. The Wide Receiving core will be a strength for the 2023 Lions.