Brad Holmes Receives Embarrassing Grade Point Average for Lions 2025 Draft Class

The Detroit Lions received one of the lowest consensus draft grades for 2025, but given Brad Holmes' proven eye for talent, the experts could be wrong again.

The Detroit Lions didn’t exactly earn a gold star from NFL draft analysts this year. After walking away with seven new players in the 2025 NFL Draft — including high-upside picks like Tyleik Williams and Isaac TeSlaa — many experts were far from impressed.

In fact, according to NFL analyst Rene Bugner’s roundup of consensus draft grades, the Lions were tied for the second-worst class in the entire league.

How Bad Was It?

Bugner’s data, which averaged out dozens of draft grades from across major media outlets, gave Detroit a GPA of just 2.33 — tied with the Miami Dolphins. Only the Cincinnati Bengals scored lower, with a GPA of 2.08.

That’s not exactly what you hope to see coming off a 15–2 season and a No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Still, Lions fans — and frankly, the Lions themselves — probably aren’t sweating it too much.

Trust in Brad Holmes’ Track Record

Look, it’s easy to panic over draft grades, especially when you see the Lions sitting near the bottom. But Brad Holmes has more than earned the benefit of the doubt.

Remember: this is the same GM who turned previous “questionable” picks like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alim McNeill, and Kerby Joseph into key pieces of one of the NFL’s fastest-rising rosters.

Even this year’s “controversial” selections, like trading up for wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa — Brad Holmes’ favorite wide receiver in the entire 2025 draft — could easily look brilliant a year or two from now.

The Bottom Line

Draft grades are fun to argue about in April, but they don’t hand out trophies based on GPA. Brad Holmes has a track record of building a winner — not winning mock draft contests.

If history tells us anything, it’s that the Lions’ 2025 class might end up surprising all the doubters once again.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

